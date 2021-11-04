Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stake Boosted by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience comprises approximately 1.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $38,692,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 611.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,720,000 after buying an additional 275,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $210,157.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,382. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of TWST traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.94. 9,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,126. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

