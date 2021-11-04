Guardian Capital LP Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.38.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,018 shares of company stock worth $1,279,892. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.25. 10,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,025. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.74 and a 1-year high of $345.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

