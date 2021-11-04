Guardian Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,041 shares during the quarter. Stantec accounts for 1.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Stantec were worth $49,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $205,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $277,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $357,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Stantec stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,374. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.25. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

