Guardian Capital LP Acquires 178 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,241 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after acquiring an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,640,000 after acquiring an additional 83,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.78. 97,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

