Guardian Capital LP Trims Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,014 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 2.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $134,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $122.13. 2,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $76.32 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

