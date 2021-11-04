Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 7,331 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

UBER opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

