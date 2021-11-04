1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 79,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $453.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.70 and a 200-day moving average of $398.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

