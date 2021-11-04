Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,073 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

