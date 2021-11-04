1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $28,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 197.2% in the second quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 388,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after buying an additional 257,851 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 244.5% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.5% in the second quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $15,306,322,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,054,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,680,000 after buying an additional 191,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.