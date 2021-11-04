Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,732. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $469.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 85.22%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

