Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Update

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 843,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CW stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.05. 3,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,182. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $89.37 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

