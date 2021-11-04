Analysts Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.81 Million

Equities analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post $55.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $19.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $100.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 million to $175.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $131.23 million, with estimates ranging from $55.78 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BLUE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.95. 15,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

