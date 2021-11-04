Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 10,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,716. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.71. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

