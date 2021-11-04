Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Under Armour (UAA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA):

11/3/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/3/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/2/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/2/2021 – Under Armour was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Under Armour was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2021 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from its robust operating model and investments across product and marketing. In spite of a challenging backdrop, Under Armour continued with its stellar performance in second-quarter 2021, wherein both the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Results reflected strength in both North America and international regions. Stronger-than-anticipated results prompted management to raise full year view. The company’s strategy to focus on improving sales through product innovation, investments in own stores, acceleration of e-commerce capabilities and selling more inventory at full price bode well. However, higher freight and logistics expenses due to supply chain pressures remain a concern.”

10/4/2021 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $26.19. 244,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Under Armour by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Under Armour by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 175,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

