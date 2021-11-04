Upland Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,063 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,416% compared to the typical volume of 202 call options.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 35.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 260,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,627 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 27.0% during the third quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 127,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 357,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 88,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $360,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

UPLD stock traded down $7.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,548. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

