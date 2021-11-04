Lone Pine Capital LLC Invests $490.57 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,574,000. Marqeta makes up approximately 1.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Marqeta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MQ. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQ traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 74,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

