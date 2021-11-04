Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $2.39 Billion Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,940 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 7.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,385,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Shopify by 285.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded up $28.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,523.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,118. The firm has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,448.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,389.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

