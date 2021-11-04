Laffer Tengler Investments Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laffer Tengler Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

INTC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.95. 318,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,093,558. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $203.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

