Lone Pine Capital LLC Buys 517,724 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Coupa Software accounts for 3.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 6.35% of Coupa Software worth $1,223,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.87.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.48. 1,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.90. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

