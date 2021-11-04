Lountzis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for 5.4% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,960,000 after acquiring an additional 937,118 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after buying an additional 843,401 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after buying an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,258,000 after buying an additional 773,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,245,000 after buying an additional 752,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,776. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.