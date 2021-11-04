Masters Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $17.28 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.