Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $12.28 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 112,511.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,255 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $271.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $207.05 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

