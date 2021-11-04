Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.00

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$59.00 and last traded at C$59.00, with a volume of 3379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.00.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$657.78 million and a PE ratio of 15.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

