CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.05

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.05 and last traded at C$18.03, with a volume of 77684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 27.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 122.69%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

