Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zymergen traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.50. 23,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,692,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZY. Bank of America lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.58.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $106,675,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $65,349,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.