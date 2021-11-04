Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 34,012 shares.The stock last traded at $46.40 and had previously closed at $49.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.85.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 89.95%.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

