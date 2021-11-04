Man Group plc Purchases 10,700 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $46,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,332,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 992,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $19,482,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,908.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 624,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

