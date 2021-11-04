Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 42.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 674,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $79,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $122.94 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.