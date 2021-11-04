Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,096 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.45% of Arch Capital Group worth $68,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.