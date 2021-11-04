Prudential Financial Inc. Has $87.46 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,680 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,971,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 389.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,701 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,661 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $189.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.63.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

