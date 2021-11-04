Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,205 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $128.70 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $228.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

