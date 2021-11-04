Prudential Financial Inc. Has $87.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 48.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,680 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.63.

Shares of VRTX opened at $189.07 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.43 and a 200-day moving average of $197.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

