Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 131 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,301 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

