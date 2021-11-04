Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,955 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 112,784.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 59,776 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $2,246,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 137.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 96,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 143.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 279,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 164,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,863. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

