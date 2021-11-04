Laffer Tengler Investments Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $20.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,952.09. The stock had a trading volume of 31,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,824.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,601.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

