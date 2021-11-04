Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $6.03 Million Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 164,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.16% of Flywire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,083. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

