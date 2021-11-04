Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $6.65 Million in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

FIGS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,736. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

