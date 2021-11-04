ChatCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52,108.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $52,108.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,053.62 or 0.99839902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00060518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00041768 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.28 or 0.00760867 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

