OpenOcean (OOE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.72 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $86.65 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00087511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00074745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,147.04 or 0.99992659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,446.69 or 0.07271589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022495 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars.

