Man Group plc Has $62.46 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,694 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $62,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $34.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

