Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $62,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,500,000 after purchasing an additional 311,138 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,818,998 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $96.14 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

