Prudential Financial Inc. Has $66.79 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 106.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 779,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,885 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $66,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after buying an additional 663,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

NYSE CBRE opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.92. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $106.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

