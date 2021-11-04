Logos Global Management LP Buys Shares of 37,069 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $20,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

DAWN stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,908. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

