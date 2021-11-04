Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings Lifted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Boot Barn comprises approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.60% of Boot Barn worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 114,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 593.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 77,554 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.78. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $114.52.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

