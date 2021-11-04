Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Sold by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP trimmed its position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of Cullinan Oncology worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEM stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.86. 654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 19,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $489,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,563 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

