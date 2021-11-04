Logos Global Management LP Invests $13.65 Million in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 547,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,000. Janux Therapeutics makes up about 1.2% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,239,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,358,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,134,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,783. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

