Logos Global Management LP Increases Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 1,674.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.4% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,943. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.11% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

