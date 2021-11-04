Logos Global Management LP Increases Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics comprises 2.3% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 1.68% of Cytokinetics worth $27,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 105,210.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 670.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 145,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 96,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 293.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $369,162.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,803. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,251. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

