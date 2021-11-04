Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.46. 16,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,876. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

