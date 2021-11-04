$3.65 EPS Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the highest is $4.07. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $58,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 61.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.34. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $156.73 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.